Выставку ArmHiTec-2020 в Ереване перенесли из-за коронавируса

March 12, 2020 - 18:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - В Ереване перенесли проведение международной выставки вооружения и оборонных технологий ArmHiTec-2020 из-за коронавируса. Об этом сообщил начальник управления информации и связей с общественностью минобороны Армении Геворг Алтунян.

По его словам, выставка переносится на осень, передает Aysor.am.

Мероприятие должно было состояться 26-28 марта.

В Армении 11 марта были выявлены 3 новых случая заражения коронавирусом COVID-19. Двое из заболевших - граждане Армении (45 и 27 лет), один - Италии (51 год), который работает в Армении. Все трое прибыли из Италии.

В ночь на 1 марта в Армении был зафиксирован первый подтвержденный случай коронавируса. Таким образом, сейчас в стране 4 подтвержденных случая заражения.

