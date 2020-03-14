230 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
March 14, 2020 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 230 ceasefire violations - some 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 8 to 14, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed; country total hits 18 The first person to have brought the virus to Armenia has tested negative for the virus and will be discharged after retest.
Armenia PM, wife take coronavirus test Pashinyan said the couple have opted to self-quarantine after an aide to the Brazilian president tested positive for the virus.
Netflix, Disney to shut down productions amid Covid-19 concerns "Frozen 2" will be released in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands from March 17.
Georgia reports first recovery from coronavirus The first patient with coronavirus has recovered in Georgia, confirms a lab examination carried out on March 13.