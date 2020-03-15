Coronavirus: Major shipping malls shutting down in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Major shopping malls in Yerevan are shutting down from March 16 to 23 as Armenia is fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dalma Garden Mall and Tashir Trade Center will be entirely closed throughout the week, and only Carrefour supermarket will remain open in Yerevan Mall.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed for the third time on Saturday, March 14, when the total number of infections reached 20.

So a number of major events have been cancelled across the country amid concerns for more infections.