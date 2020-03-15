Armenia considering emergency measures amid coronavirus spread
March 15, 2020 - 23:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will on Monday, March 16 discuss the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in some parts of the country, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook on Sunday.
Pashinyan said additional measures might be needed to keep the situation under control.
Also, the PM said that movements in and out of a town where most coronavirus cases have been registered so far may be restricted.
Located about 18 km west of the capital Yerevan, Vagharshapat (commonly known as Ejmiatsin) is connected to neighboring settlements via 27 routes.
Pashinyan said only three of those roads – the ones connecting the town to Yerevan, Ashtarak and Masis – may be left open.
The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed again on Sunday, March 15, as two more “interconnected” cases were announced by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan. The total number of infections in the country now stands at 28.
Torosyan also revealed that Armenia’s first confirmed patient has tested negative for the second time and will be discharged shortly.
