Pashinyan not ruling out Armenia referendum could be rescheduled

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia could in the coming days consider the expediency of holding a constitutional referendum on April 5, given the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Sunday, March 16 that “a decision will be made should the referendum and the epidemiological situation be in conflict with each other." Pashinyan thus did not rule out that the referendum could be rescheduled.

The ruling My Step bloc halted the referendum campaign when the first coronavirus cases started to emerge. The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed again on Sunday, March 15, as two more “interconnected” cases were announced by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan. The total number of infections in the country now stands at 28. Torosyan also revealed that Armenia’s first confirmed patient has tested negative for the second time and will be discharged shortly.