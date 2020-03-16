Coronavirus: Armenia could approve emergency measures

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will discuss the issue of declaring a state of emergency in the country at 3:00 pm local time (GMT+4) on Monday, March 16, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

According to the PM, the cabinet is likely to approve the measures.

Pashinyan has also reminded that 300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases of the virus receiving inpatient treatment.

The head of the government said earlier that movements in and out of a town where most coronavirus cases have been registered so far will be restricted.