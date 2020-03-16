Coronavirus: Armenia could approve emergency measures
March 16, 2020 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will discuss the issue of declaring a state of emergency in the country at 3:00 pm local time (GMT+4) on Monday, March 16, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.
According to the PM, the cabinet is likely to approve the measures.
Pashinyan has also reminded that 300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases of the virus receiving inpatient treatment.
The head of the government said earlier that movements in and out of a town where most coronavirus cases have been registered so far will be restricted.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Galaxy Group of Companies gearing up for special health measures To prevent mass congregations of people, Yerevan Mall, Pahest33, TI’ME chain of stores will remain closed until March 23.
French-Armenian activist leads first round of Strasbourg election Green candidates, Barseghian among them, fared well in many big cities, leading the race in Lyon, Strasbourg.
Afghan immigrant stabbed for "bringing coronavirus to Turkey" Suffering three stab wounds in total, the man identified as Habibullah was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.
U.S. begins trials for coronavirus vaccine created by Afeyan's firm There’s no chance participants could get infected from the shots, because they don’t contain the virus itself.