World's 1200 best museums can now be explored online

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Arts & Culture has created virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the best museums in the world, which come in handy especially now when people around the world are staying home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The platform features content from over 1200 leading museums and archives who have partnered with the Google Cultural Institute to bring the world's treasures online.

The British Museum in London, Guggenheim Museum in New York, Musée d’Orsay in Paris, Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence are just some of the spots you can explore without leaving your home.