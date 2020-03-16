Armenia, Russia agree to limit passenger traffic for two weeks
March 16, 2020 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Russia have agreed to limit passenger traffic between the two countries for two weeks.
The decision was reached in a phone call between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.
The two discussed steps aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Despite the agreement to limit passenger traffic, they agreed to ensure the return of citizens of both countries.
Cargo transportations shall be implemented without disruptions.
The Armenian government is discussing the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in the country or some parts of it in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases of the virus receiving inpatient treatment.
