Russia confirms 30 new coronavirus cases; total stands at 93
March 16, 2020 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On March 16, Russian health officials announced 30 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 93, Meduza says.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, seven of the 30 new cases have contracted the disease inside Russia, while the others have recently returned from abroad.

Armenia and Russia on Monday, March 16 agreed to limit passenger traffic between the two countries for two weeks. Cargo transportations shall be implemented without disruptions though.

300 people have been isolated in Armenia so far, with 30 confirmed cases overall.

