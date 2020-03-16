Armenia declares 30-day state of emergency
March 16, 2020 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Monday, March 16 approved a proposal to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases overall.
According to the decision, a commandant's office will be established under Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.
Special measures will be introduced at all the border crossings of Armenia, specifically for people coming from countries with “a tense epidemiological situation”.
The organization of and participation in demonstrations and strikes throughout the Republic of Armenia will be prohibited.
Furthermore, the commandant's office is authorized to prohibit the activities of multifunctional centers for public catering, trade and entertainment in certain communities.
In a state of emergency, media outlets must use and disseminate only official information when it comes to developments in the current epidemiological situation.
The decision will come into force once the text is published.
Top stories
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
Latest news
European Union considers banning on "non-essential travel" to Europe The restrictions, which are subject to approval by EU leaders, can be prolonged “as necessary” after the 30-day period.
Russia confirms 30 new coronavirus cases; total stands at 93 According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, seven of the 30 new cases have contracted the disease inside Russia.
Coronavirus kills top Iranian cleric as death toll jumps to 853 Ayatollah Hashem Bathayi Golpayegani, 78, died two days after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Armenia: Church ceremonies will be held without believers The Armenian Apostolic Church has decided to hold religious ceremonies without the presence of believers.