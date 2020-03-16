Armenia referendum postponed due to emergency state

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armena is postponing the constitutional referendum slated for April 5 due to a 30-day state of emergency that came into force on Monday, March 16 evening.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Q&A session in parliament that no referendum is possible when a state of emergency is declared.

Accordingly, the vote will be held 50-60 days after the end of the state of emergency.

The Armenian government on Monday approved a proposal to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases overall.