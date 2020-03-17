Armenia reports 8 more coronavirus cases: Country total reaches 72

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 72 on Tuesday, March 17 evening.

Some of the eight new cases had already been isolated, and people who have been exposed to the others will be identified shortly, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia