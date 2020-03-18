Armenia PM’s wife ready to volunteer to help coronavirus efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Prime Minister’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, is ready to volunteer and help in efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, her spokeswoman Hasmik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

Harutyunyan said Hakobyan tested negative for the virus on March 15 when it was revealed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had been exposed to a person carrying the disease.

According to the spokeswoman, Hakobyan has cancelled all her meetings, given the spreading coronavirus.

Armenia raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 78 on Tuesday, March 17 evening. According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, at least 95% of the confirmed cases have no symptoms.

Around 450 people who have been exposed to persons carrying the virus are quarantined.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in the country.