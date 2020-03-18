Universal's new movies will be available for at-home viewing
March 18, 2020 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal Pictures will make new films available to stream the same day they’re released in theaters as the coronavirus pandemic shuts cinemas around the world, New York Post reports.
In a stopgap move that analysts said would likely be duplicated soon by other big Hollywood studios, Universal’s new releases will be available for at-home and theatrical viewing on the same day starting with the April 10 release of the animated feature “Trolls World Tour”, parent company NBCUniversal said.
Universal films already released in theaters — such as the horror flick “The Invisible Man” and the satirical thriller “The Hunt” — will be available for digital rentals as soon as Friday, March 20, according to a news release.
Films from Universal and its Focus Features specialty label will be available to rent online for 48 hours at a suggested retail price of $19.99, NBCUniversal said. They’ll be offered by NBCUniversal’s sister companies Comcast and Sky as well as several “on-demand partners,” according to the company.
The move comes as U.S. theaters nationwide are shutting their doors after President Donald Trump set new guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people. The coronovirus pandemic is spreading across the United States where more than 100 people have dead from the virus and some 5800 cases have been recorded overall.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
UEFA Euro championship will be held in the same venues in 2021 “The plan is to have the same venues, the same cities, the same stadiums," UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.
Aeroflot cancels flights to Armenia due to air traffic restrictions No penalties will be collected from the exchange and refund of tickets of canceled flights, the carrier says.
Kim Kardashian West urges fans to stay home She urged readers of her message to stay home and reminded everyone that the disease "does not discriminate".
Armenia PM’s wife ready to volunteer to help coronavirus efforts According to her spokeswoman, Anna Hakobyan has cancelled her meetings, given the spreading coronavirus.