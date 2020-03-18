Armenia lifting movement restrictions on coronavirus-hit town
March 18, 2020 - 19:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is lifting restrictions on movement in and out of the town of Vagharshapat (commonly known as Etchmiadzin), which was seriously hit by the novel coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said.
Almost half of the cases registered in the country so far were recorded in Vagharshapat, located about 18 km west of the capital Yerevan.
For several days, 24 out of the 27 roads connecting the town to the outside world were shut down, while medical workers checked the temperature of commuters leaving or entering the town.
As of Wednesday, March 18 evening, there are 102 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, while the first person to have contracted the diseases has recovered.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Italy hiring 10,000 student doctors as coronavirus death toll hits 2,503 The crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy.
Eurovision song contest canceled because of coronavirus Concerns first emerged March 4 when a European Broadcasting Union employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Goldman Sachs cuts Q2 Brent crude oil forecast to $20/bbl Oil prices slipped again on Wednesday, March 18 with Brent trading near $28.50 a barrel at 0558 GMT.
Germany's Big Brother cast told about coronavirus after 1-month isolation Contestants of the German edition of reality TV show Big Brother have been told about the coronavirus pandemic.