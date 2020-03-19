Armenia: Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 115
March 19, 2020 - 09:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Thursday, March 19 morning that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has grown by 5 to reach 115 overall.
Most cases have been registered in the town of Vagharshapat (commonly known as Etchmiadzin) and among the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.
All the patients receiving inpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition, Nikoghosyan said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
