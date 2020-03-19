George R.R. Martin writing next "Game Of Thrones" book "every day"

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin is "writing every day" as he is working on his next book in the "Song Of Fire Ice And Fire" saga, "Winds Of Winter"․

In a blog post, Martin said he has self-quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic and is "spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day."

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally,” he writes, “yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

Martin writes that he feels more and more as if we are “now living in a science fiction novel.”

“But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars. I never liked the pandemic stories half so well…”

"The Winds of Winter" is the planned sixth and penultimate novel in the epic fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by Martin, while the seventh, "A Dream of Spring", is the last and has yet to be written.