George R.R. Martin writing next "Game Of Thrones" book "every day"
March 19, 2020 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin is "writing every day" as he is working on his next book in the "Song Of Fire Ice And Fire" saga, "Winds Of Winter"․
In a blog post, Martin said he has self-quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic and is "spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day."
“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally,” he writes, “yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”
Martin writes that he feels more and more as if we are “now living in a science fiction novel.”
“But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars. I never liked the pandemic stories half so well…”
"The Winds of Winter" is the planned sixth and penultimate novel in the epic fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by Martin, while the seventh, "A Dream of Spring", is the last and has yet to be written.
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia will offer interest-free loans within coronavirus aid package A portion of the package will be used for business loans, with the government and banks sharing the financing.
Hayastan Fund urges donations to help ease coronavirus crisis The fund is currently consolidating support from Armenians around the world in the form of donations to the cause.
China reports no new coronavirus cases after two-month ordeal The Health Commission reported 34 new cases, all of them patients who brought the disease from other countries.
Armenia: Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 115 Most cases have been registered in a town and among the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.