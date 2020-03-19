Armenia will offer interest-free loans within coronavirus aid package
March 19, 2020 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, March 19 discussed issues related to the settlement of the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan unveiled the details of an economic aid package introduced the day before.
A portion of the package will be used for business loans, he said, with the government and banks sharing the financing.
The government will provide funds interest-free and subsidize those provided by the banks and credit organizations, which means borrowers will receive loans completely interest-free.
The money can be spent on paying salaries and taxes, purchasing and importing raw materials or equipment, covering electricity, water and gas costs
Pashinyan on Wednesday announced a AMD 150 billion ($305 million) economic aid package aimed at easing the impacts of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus and 115 cases have been confirmed overall in the country.
Top stories
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
Partner news
Latest news
Hayastan Fund urges donations to help ease coronavirus crisis The fund is currently consolidating support from Armenians around the world in the form of donations to the cause.
George R.R. Martin writing next "Game Of Thrones" book "every day" George R.R. Martin says that he feels more and more as if we are “now living in a science fiction novel.”
China reports no new coronavirus cases after two-month ordeal The Health Commission reported 34 new cases, all of them patients who brought the disease from other countries.
Armenia: Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 115 Most cases have been registered in a town and among the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.