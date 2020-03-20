Armenia President delivers online lectures amid coronavirus crisis

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has launched a series of online lectures aimed at ensuring continuity of education for students by applying distance learning methods as the novel coronavirus is spreading in the country.

The President delivered online lectures for a group of students from the Faculty of Mathematics and Mechanics, Physics, Informatics and Applied Mathematics, as well as Oriental Studies of Yerevan State University on Friday, March 20.

During the 45-minute courses, Sarkissian weighed in on sectoral matters, as well as the spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide.

Schools, universities and other educational institutions across the country have embraced various forms of distance education to ensure continuity of learning for students nationwide.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.