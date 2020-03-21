Coronavirus: You are not invincible, WHO tells youth

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said on Friday, March 20, Reuters reports.

With more than 245,000 cases reported worldwide and a death toll of 11,500, each day brings a “new and tragic milestone”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make up a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalisation,” Tedros told a virtual press conference.

“Today I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don’t get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” he said.

But for the first time the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicentre, reported no new cases on Thursday, “providing hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around”, Tedros said.