Armenia reports four new coronavirus cases
March 22, 2020 - 22:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 4 to reach 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Pashinyan said nine patients are in the age group of 60 to 65, three others are septuagenarians, and no person diagnosed with the disease is aged above 80.
He reminded that 14 out of Armenia’s 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia, and 6 of them need intensive treatment.
“Not a single country can declare that they were ready for the coronavirus and know how to treat it,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.
“Our biggest task is not only to prevent the spread of the virus, but also to ensure that we don’t have deaths or have a minimum number of deaths.”
He reminded that the coronavirus is especially dangerous for people over the age of 75 and added that the senior citizens of the country should by no means visit postal offices for their pensions.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
