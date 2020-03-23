Armenia and Russia will be linked only via Yerevan-Moscow route
March 23, 2020 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will be connected with Russia only by Yerevan–Moscow flight. The decision has been made as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Russia has introduced a temporary restriction on passenger air transportation from Russia to other countries, which is coming into force from March 23.
According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the decision exempts flights to the capitals and major cities of foreign countries from Moscow.
Thus, flights to certain cities, including to Yerevan, will be served exclusively via routes from Moscow.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.
On March 16, Armenia and Russia agreed to limit passenger traffic between the two countries for two weeks.
