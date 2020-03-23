Tinder letting everyone find quarantine buddies for free
March 23, 2020 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tinder’s team recognizes that daters might want to connect with people abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic, so starting next week, the company is making its Passport feature free for all users through April 30, The Verge reports.
Passport allows people to pay to swipe abroad wherever they want. It usually costs money to access through either Tinder Gold or Tinder Plus.
In a note sent to all Match Group employees about the decision, CEO Shar Dubey said the decision will give the Tinder community “the technology to share, learn and listen to those that are experiencing this same situation in different geographies during an unprecedented period of isolation.”
With Passport, users can search by city or drop a pin anywhere on the map to start swiping there. The company says it hopes “you use the Passport feature to virtually transport yourself out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world.”
Separately, Match is also launching a live-streaming feature called Live on its Plenty of Fish service. The live-streaming feature lets daters stream live, like they would on most other social platforms. People can search for streams nearby and leave comments as they watch, which can eventually be moved to private messages.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison The disgraced Hollywood producer, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers.
Armenia bans citizens of more countries amid spreading Covid-19 The law does not apply to representatives of diplomatic missions, consulates and international organizations․
Aurora donates 10 ventilators to Armenian hospitals Aurora said they will continue giving a second chance to those who have already been through so much.
Italy coronavirus deaths nearing 5500 after 651 rise The latest daily toll was smaller than the previous record 793 fatalities but still the second-highest registered in the crisis.