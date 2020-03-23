China ready to donate medical uniforms, ventilators to Armenia
March 23, 2020 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue was discussed in a video call between Deputy Armenian Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and the Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong on Monday, March 23.
The sides weighed in on the situation in Armenia and China concerning the novel coronavirus and exchanged information about the measures undertaken by the Governments of both countries in this regard.
Both sides commended the close collaboration between Armenia and China in the fight against the Covid-19.
Adonts thanked Erlong for providing 1008 coronavirus diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Health of Armenia, which have recently arrived in Armenia.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
Top stories
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
Latest news
IBM to help direct supercomputing power for coronavirus research IBM partnered with the White House to create the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium.
Report: Arsenal set €25m price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan Arsenal are reportedly asking for €25m (£23.1m), which would prove problematic for the Serie A outfit
Armenia halted coronavirus test analysis for a day According to a Health Ministry spokesperson, the laboratory has been working again since Monday morning.
Former Armenian PM appointed Deputy Chairman of EDB Board Tigran Sargsyan has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).