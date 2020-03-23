China ready to donate medical uniforms, ventilators to Armenia

China ready to donate medical uniforms, ventilators to Armenia
March 23, 2020 - 18:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue was discussed in a video call between Deputy Armenian Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and the Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong on Monday, March 23.

The sides weighed in on the situation in Armenia and China concerning the novel coronavirus and exchanged information about the measures undertaken by the Governments of both countries in this regard.

Both sides commended the close collaboration between Armenia and China in the fight against the Covid-19.

Adonts thanked Erlong for providing 1008 coronavirus diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Health of Armenia, which have recently arrived in Armenia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.

