System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian says he envies Metallica

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-American heavy metal band System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has talked about the American heavy metal band Metallica and stated that he envies them, according to MetalCastle.

Responding to The Jasta Show interviewer’s remark that the heavy metal legends Metallica came through a lot of struggle and emerged victoriously, Odadjian commented:

“They did, they went through the worst. I thought it was over, and it wasn’t, and they did so well, I really give them props.

“I look up to them, I envy them – not jealous, envy is different; envy is something you get inspired by. So I’m inspired by them and inspired by their actions, all of them.

“You see them nowadays, they’re still humble as fuck, they’re cool-ass dudes, I’ve never had a problem with anyone from that band, everyone’s been the sweetest of the sweet, so it’s, like, you look up to the ones that have done that.”

System Of A Down, whose members are all descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, performed live in Armenia for the first time to mark the 100th anniversary of the atrocity.

The band's concert in Armenian’s capital Yerevan on April 23, 2015 closed their Wake Up The Souls Tour, a month-long world tour to commemorate the Genocide, which saw the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in 1915.