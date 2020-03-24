Foreign Minister: Armenia supports UN call for global ceasefire

Foreign Minister: Armenia supports UN call for global ceasefire
March 24, 2020 - 18:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia fully supports the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for a global ceasefire to support the bigger battle against Covid-19, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a tweet on Tuesday, March 24.

"Armenia fully supports UN SG @antonioguterres appeal for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while humanity faces common enemy #COVID19," Mnatsakanyan wrote.

The UN chief on Monday called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity, and “silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes”.

This is crucial, he said, “to help create corridors for life-saving aid. To open precious windows for diplomacy.  To bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to Covid-19.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 235 as of Tuesday, March 23

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.

 Top stories
China appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirusChina appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirus
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan "using Karabakh conflict to cover up its failure in democracy"
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in AzerbaijanPashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on ChristmasPutin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Charges brought against Armenia top court chief
Foreign Minister traveling to U.S. for Ministerial on Religious Freedom
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Covid-19 pandemic: Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 The IOC made the decision after Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe asked members to postpone the games.
Microsoft emerges as sole $1tn U.S. company after stocks crash Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet all had market capitalizations in excess of $1 trillion as recently as last month․
System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian says he envies Metallica System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has talked about the American heavy metal band Metallica․
Armenia set to restrict people's movement to curb coronavirus spread Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said they are going to try to maintain self-isolation measures․