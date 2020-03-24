Foreign Minister: Armenia supports UN call for global ceasefire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia fully supports the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for a global ceasefire to support the bigger battle against Covid-19, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a tweet on Tuesday, March 24.

"Armenia fully supports UN SG @antonioguterres appeal for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while humanity faces common enemy #COVID19," Mnatsakanyan wrote.

The UN chief on Monday called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity, and “silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes”.

This is crucial, he said, “to help create corridors for life-saving aid. To open precious windows for diplomacy. To bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to Covid-19.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 235 as of Tuesday, March 23

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.