Microsoft emerges as sole $1tn U.S. company after stocks crash
March 24, 2020 - 17:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is now the only company in the U.S. with a market capitalization of more than a trillion dollars, after stocks continued to dive in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Business Insider reports.
At the close of markets on March 23, Microsoft's shares were worth a total of $1.034 trillion according to Nasdaq's official listing. Microsoft became the third U.S. company to pass a market cap of $1 trillion in April 2019.
Apple, Amazon, and Google parent firm Alphabet all had market capitalizations in excess of $1 trillion as recently as last month, but the economy-wide wipeout has cost them that symbolic position.
As of close of market on Monday, here are their market capitalizations: Apple: $981.726 billion; Amazon: $947.249 billion; Alphabet: $725.39 billion.
42,663 coronavirus cases and 541 deaths from the disease have been recorded in the United States.
