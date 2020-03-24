Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 14 to reach 249 overall

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 14 to reach 249 on Tuesday, March 24 evening, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan said four patients are in grave condition, while another one is in a critical state.

The Prime Minister said two more patients have recently been discharged, which means four people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

35 patients have developed pneumonia, he said, and five of them have been placed in intensive care units.

According to Pashinyan, coronavirus infections have so far been recorded in Yerevan and seven provinces.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.