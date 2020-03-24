Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 14 to reach 249 overall

Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 14 to reach 249 overall
March 24, 2020 - 19:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 14 to reach 249 on Tuesday, March 24 evening, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan said four patients are in grave condition, while another one is in a critical state.

The Prime Minister said two more patients have recently been discharged, which means four people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

35 patients have developed pneumonia, he said, and five of them have been placed in intensive care units.

According to Pashinyan, coronavirus infections have so far been recorded in Yerevan and seven provinces.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

 Top stories
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionalsArmenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia will acquire confirmatory test kits for coronavirus
Armenia considers evacuating citizens from China
Armenia quake in focus of new study on PTSD early treatment benefits
Minister: New batch of SU-30 fighter jets will soon reach Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Woman infected with Covid-19 gives birth to healthy baby An initial test has shown that the infant born at the maternity clinic of Attikon General Hospital is not infected.
Covid-19 pandemic: Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 The IOC made the decision after Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe asked members to postpone the games.
Microsoft emerges as sole $1tn U.S. company after stocks crash Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet all had market capitalizations in excess of $1 trillion as recently as last month․
Foreign Minister: Armenia supports UN call for global ceasefire António Guterres had called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity.