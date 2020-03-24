Armenians must carry passports when leaving home, Pashinyan says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is imposing tougher restrictions on public life, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook Tuesday, March 24, which means people will have to carry passports or identity cards when leaving home.

“Citizens spotted in the street should have a clear explanation of where they are going, and that explanation should fit into the logic of vital movement,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said all the restaurants and cafes have already been shut down across the country, while retailers, pharmacies and banks are open.

While the PM encouraged the public to do their shopping online, he said all the banks, supermarkets and pharmacies will serve people aged above 65 between 10am and midday.

He urged citizens against social gatherings and said that no more than two people should be outside together.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 249 as of Tuesday, March 24 evening.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.