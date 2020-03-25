"The Walking Dead" season 10 finale delayed due to coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Season 10 finale of "The Walking Dead" will not air at its scheduled time, with post-production delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown, Deadline cited AMC as saying on Tuesday, March 24.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of "The Walking Dead" Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” the network said.

The finale will now appear as a special episode later in the year, AMC said. It also will offer the first eight episodes of Season 10 for free on AMC.com and the AMC app after the April 5 episode through May 1.

On Sunday, the zombie-apocalypse series aired Episode 13 of Season 10, “What We’ve Become,” in what was the final episode of longtime regular Danai Gurira.

The Walking Dead had already postponed preproduction on Season 11 owing to the production shutdown of most of the TV world because of restrictions fighting the coronavirus.