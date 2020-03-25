"The Walking Dead" season 10 finale delayed due to coronavirus
March 25, 2020 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Season 10 finale of "The Walking Dead" will not air at its scheduled time, with post-production delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown, Deadline cited AMC as saying on Tuesday, March 24.
“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of "The Walking Dead" Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” the network said.
The finale will now appear as a special episode later in the year, AMC said. It also will offer the first eight episodes of Season 10 for free on AMC.com and the AMC app after the April 5 episode through May 1.
On Sunday, the zombie-apocalypse series aired Episode 13 of Season 10, “What We’ve Become,” in what was the final episode of longtime regular Danai Gurira.
The Walking Dead had already postponed preproduction on Season 11 owing to the production shutdown of most of the TV world because of restrictions fighting the coronavirus.
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus The 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease, according to a Clarence House statement.
Armenian humanitarian mission disinfects streets in Aleppo In footage posted online, a truck is seen spraying chlorine-based disinfectant to make the environment safer.
Covid-19 pandemic: Global cases surpass 424,000 The virus has killed another 240 people in France, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100.
OSCE concerned about media restrictions in Armenia “I fully understand the aim of the new law to avoid panic, aggression,” said the Representative on Freedom of the Media.