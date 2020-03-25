Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House confirmed on Wednesday, March 25.

Clarence House is a British royal residence and the official residence of Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease, according to the statement.

The heir to the throne is said to have displayed "mild symptoms" but "otherwise remains in good health", and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall - who has tested negative for coronavirus.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," thestatementsaid.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Health officials in the United Kingdom announced 87 more deaths Tuesday connected to the 2019 novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 422.

Officials said 8,077 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country. Health officials have tested 90,436 people for the viral infection.