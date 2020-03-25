Armenia: Coronavirus recoveries grow by two to reach 18 overall
March 25, 2020 - 19:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two more people have recovered from coronavirus in Armenia, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said in a Facebook post.
So far, 18 patients have been cleared from the disease and discharged after testing negative for the virus.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 265 as of Wednesday, March 25.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some 40 nations from entering the country.
