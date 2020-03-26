Armenia: Three healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19
March 26, 2020 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are three healthcare workers confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a press conference.
A nurse working at an Armenian hospital where most coronavirus cases are receiving inpatient treatment tested positive for the virus earlier in March.
Torosyan said on Thursday, March 25 that a doctor and an ambulance driver have also been diagnosed with the disease.
The Health Minister said such cases are inevitable, the important thing being their prompt identification.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 290 on Thursday morning. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
March 24 was deadliest day in U.S. with 223 reported Covid-19 deaths The dramatic spike brought the number of novel coronavirus deaths since the outbreak reached the U.S. to at least 928.