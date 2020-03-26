Armenia: Three healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - There are three healthcare workers confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a press conference.

A nurse working at an Armenian hospital where most coronavirus cases are receiving inpatient treatment tested positive for the virus earlier in March.

Torosyan said on Thursday, March 25 that a doctor and an ambulance driver have also been diagnosed with the disease.

The Health Minister said such cases are inevitable, the important thing being their prompt identification.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 290 on Thursday morning. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far.