Netflix spoiling shows in streets to make people stay home
March 26, 2020 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has been revealing details from popular shows on street billboards in a bid to make people stay home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Some people think it’s OK to go out and chill, spoiling it for us all. So we took an extreme measure: we spoil their favorite Netflix shows.” the company said in a video, which, too, contains spoilers.
“We fill billboards in gathering places with spoilers from trending Netflix Originals.
“Because if the virus doesn’t stop you from going out, the spoilers will.”
“Stranger Things”, “Love is Blind”, “Narcos”, “Money Heist” are among the shows being spoiled near gathering spaces.
The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 472,000, over 21,000 people have died, while more than 114,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19 death toll in Spain climbs above 4,000 The coronavirus death toll in the country surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said.
World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorest countries The WB Group and the IMF are urging all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries.
Three Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus Tonoyan also said that no Covid-19 cases have so far been registered in the Defense Army of Artsakh
Armenia: Three healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19 The Health Minister said such cases are inevitable, the important thing being their prompt identification.