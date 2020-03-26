Netflix spoiling shows in streets to make people stay home

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has been revealing details from popular shows on street billboards in a bid to make people stay home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Some people think it’s OK to go out and chill, spoiling it for us all. So we took an extreme measure: we spoil their favorite Netflix shows.” the company said in a video, which, too, contains spoilers.

“We fill billboards in gathering places with spoilers from trending Netflix Originals.

“Because if the virus doesn’t stop you from going out, the spoilers will.”

“Stranger Things”, “Love is Blind”, “Narcos”, “Money Heist” are among the shows being spoiled near gathering spaces.

The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 472,000, over 21,000 people have died, while more than 114,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.