Azerbaijan confirms 29 new coronavirus cases, third death
March 26, 2020 - 18:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 29 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan and one more patient has died from the infection, local media reported the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers as saying Thursday, March 26.
A citizen of Azerbaijan (b. 1961) returned from Turkey on March 12 and was placed in a special treatment hospital with high fever and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with chronic bronchitis and tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, family members and other persons who contacted with the patient are being identified and quarantined.
At the same time, five people infected with virus have recovered in special treatment hospitals.
122 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan. Three people have died so far.
