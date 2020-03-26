Armenia reports first death from coronavirus

Armenia reports first death from coronavirus
March 26, 2020 - 18:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 26.

The 72-year-old patient was diagnosed with Covid-19, as well as double pneumonia, polyurethane failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, and arrhythmia.

According to Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghsyan, the patient had been in an intensive care unit since March 25.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 290 on Thursday morning. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

