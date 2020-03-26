Armenia reports first death from coronavirus
March 26, 2020 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 26.
The 72-year-old patient was diagnosed with Covid-19, as well as double pneumonia, polyurethane failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, and arrhythmia.
According to Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghsyan, the patient had been in an intensive care unit since March 25.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 290 on Thursday morning. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
