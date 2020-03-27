Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 39 overnight
March 27, 2020 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 329 on Friday, March 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
1625 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, 18 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia reports 81 Covid-19 infections overall Thirteen individuals have recovered from virus, there are minors among the active cases, their condition is stable.
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 662 in a day The number of cases is nudging close to the more than 81,000 infections recorded in China where the pandemic began.
Global Covid-19 cases surpass half a million threshold There are now more than half a million cases of the novel coronavirus, with the tally climbing to 511,000.
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.