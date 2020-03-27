Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 39 overnight

Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 39 overnight
March 27, 2020 - 10:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 329 on Friday, March 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

1625 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, 18 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.

 Top stories
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionalsArmenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia will acquire confirmatory test kits for coronavirus
Armenia considers evacuating citizens from China
Armenia quake in focus of new study on PTSD early treatment benefits
Minister: New batch of SU-30 fighter jets will soon reach Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Georgia reports 81 Covid-19 infections overall Thirteen individuals have recovered from virus, there are minors among the active cases, their condition is stable.
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 662 in a day The number of cases is nudging close to the more than 81,000 infections recorded in China where the pandemic began.
Global Covid-19 cases surpass half a million threshold There are now more than half a million cases of the novel coronavirus, with the tally climbing to 511,000.
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.