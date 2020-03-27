Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 39 overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 329 on Friday, March 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

1625 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, 18 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.