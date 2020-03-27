Georgia reports 81 Covid-19 infections overall

Georgia reports 81 Covid-19 infections overall
March 27, 2020 - 11:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia has recorded 81 confirmed cases of the virus so far, Agenda.ge reports.

Thirteen individuals have recovered from the virus in the country.

Also, there are minors among the active cases, their condition is stable.

Health officials say that the condition of only four of 66 patients is critical.

4,505 in the country are under quarantine, and 247 others in hospitals.

 Latest news
Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 39 overnight 1625 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Armenia reports first death from coronavirus Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghsyan said the patient had been in an intensive care unit since March 25.
Azerbaijan confirms 29 new coronavirus cases, third death 29 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan and one more patient has died from the infection.