Georgia reports 81 Covid-19 infections overall
March 27, 2020 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia has recorded 81 confirmed cases of the virus so far, Agenda.ge reports.
Thirteen individuals have recovered from the virus in the country.
Also, there are minors among the active cases, their condition is stable.
Health officials say that the condition of only four of 66 patients is critical.
4,505 in the country are under quarantine, and 247 others in hospitals.
