Armenia: Health Minister confirms two-month-old baby has Covid-19
March 27, 2020 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan confirmed on Friday, March 27 that one of Armenia’s coronavirus patients is a two-month-old baby whose mother too has tested positive for the disease.
Torosyan said the child has no symptoms, while its mother had fever for two days and is now receiving treatment in the hospital.
The Health Minister also revealed that 10 more people have been cleared from the virus, which means 28 patients have so far recovered.
According to him, one patient is in a critical condition, while most others have no symptoms.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 329 on Friday, March 27. A total of 28 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while one has died.
