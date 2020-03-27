Rwandan man who breached coronavirus lockdown killed by crocodile

PanARMENIAN.Net - A man in Rwanda violated lockdown orders amid the coronavirus outbreak to go fishing – but was killed and eaten by a crocodile, The New York Post reports.

“He had broken the stay-home rule, he’s among very few people here who are not cooperating with the lockdown to stop the virus,” Alice Kayitesi, mayor of the southern Kamonyi district, told the BBC.

The unidentified man was attacked by the croc on Wednesday in the Nyabarongo river, the news outlet reported.

The African country of some 12 million people has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19, the highest in the region, though no deaths have been reported.