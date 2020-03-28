French Fashion School putting out online course with top designers
March 28, 2020 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The French Fashion School IFM (Institut Français de la Mode) is putting out a free online course, "Understanding Fashion: From Business to Culture", kicking off March 30, according to Dazed & Confused Magazine.
Initially launched in September 2019 with over 11,000 viewers tuning in globally, the course will now see the likes of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and British designer Sir Paul Smith share their fashion wisdom.
Covering topics such as gender representation, social issues, and subcultures, the online initiative will also delve into the relationship between fashion and the press while also exploring fashion as a cultural phenomenon and creative industry.
Presented in English by IFM professor Benjamin Simmenauer, various subtitles will also be available, allowing anyone to engage.
With Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH, Francesca Bellettini, the CEO of Saint Laurent, and Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion activities at Chanel also featuring, "Understanding Fashion: From Business to Culture" will be available to anyone, and completely free after registration on FutureLearn.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Google announces $800 million aid package for SMBs The commitment will support SMB, health organizations and governments, and health workers.
Member of Armenian boxing team tests positive for coronavirus The virus was first confirmed in people who arrived with the delegation but were not its members.
Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 372 2172 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
U.S. approves $1.1 million Covid-19 aid package for Armenia The Department of State has unveiled a $274 million package for 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries.