French Fashion School putting out online course with top designers

PanARMENIAN.Net - The French Fashion School IFM (Institut Français de la Mode) is putting out a free online course, "Understanding Fashion: From Business to Culture", kicking off March 30, according to Dazed & Confused Magazine.

Initially launched in September 2019 with over 11,000 viewers tuning in globally, the course will now see the likes of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and British designer Sir Paul Smith share their fashion wisdom.

Covering topics such as gender representation, social issues, and subcultures, the online initiative will also delve into the relationship between fashion and the press while also exploring fashion as a cultural phenomenon and creative industry.

Presented in English by IFM professor Benjamin Simmenauer, various subtitles will also be available, allowing anyone to engage.

With Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH, Francesca Bellettini, the CEO of Saint Laurent, and Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion activities at Chanel also featuring, "Understanding Fashion: From Business to Culture" will be available to anyone, and completely free after registration on FutureLearn.