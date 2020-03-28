Member of Armenian boxing team tests positive for coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - A member of the Armenian boxing team has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from an Olympic qualifying event in London, the country' boxing federation said on Facebook Saturday, March 28.

The virus was first confirmed in people who arrived with the delegation but were not its members.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 372 on Saturday morning. A total of 28 patients have recovered, one person has died from the disease so far.