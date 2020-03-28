Google announces $800 million aid package for SMBs
March 28, 2020 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has announced a new $800 million commitment to support small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), health organizations and governments, and health workers on the frontline of the global coronavirus pandemic.
In a blog post published Friday, March 27, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said $250 million will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies globally to help provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities.
A $200 million investment fund will support NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help provide small businesses with access to capital.
$340 million in Google Ads credits available to all SMBs with active accounts over the past year. Credit notifications will appear in their Google Ads accounts and can be used at any point until the end of 2020 across our advertising platforms.
The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 671,000, over 27,000 people have died, while more than 131,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
China's Wuhan partly reopens after coronavirus lockdown Wuhan saw more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, and at least 3,000 people in Hubei died from the disease.
Covid-19: Germany will increase tests to 500,000 per week Germany has been heavily hit by the pandemic, with 49,603 confirmed cases, but has counted 308 deaths so far.
Member of Armenian boxing team tests positive for coronavirus The virus was first confirmed in people who arrived with the delegation but were not its members.
French Fashion School putting out online course with top designers The course will see Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and British designer Sir Paul Smith share their wisdom.