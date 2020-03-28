Google announces $800 million aid package for SMBs

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has announced a new $800 million commitment to support small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), health organizations and governments, and health workers on the frontline of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post published Friday, March 27, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said $250 million will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 100 government agencies globally to help provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities.

A $200 million investment fund will support NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help provide small businesses with access to capital.

$340 million in Google Ads credits available to all SMBs with active accounts over the past year. Credit notifications will appear in their Google Ads accounts and can be used at any point until the end of 2020 across our advertising platforms.

The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has surpassed 671,000, over 27,000 people have died, while more than 131,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.