Media: Mkhitaryan hopes Roma can strike €12m deal with Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly told Arsenal that he would like to stay in Italy after a recent phone call and hopes Roma will be able to reach a €12 million deal, The Mail Online says citing Italian media publications.

The Gunners have leased Mkhitaryan on a season-ling contract with Roma, and his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer of 2021, which puts them in a disadvantageous position when it comes to negotiating any sale to Roma.

The Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport suggested that Roma do not want to spend more than €12 million on him, while Arsenal are not keen to let him go for less than €20m.

The issue for Mkhitaryan is that Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi could be on the way out if magnate Dan Friedkin completes his deal for the club, the source says.

According to the report, that would see negotiations reach a standstill and would mean 31-year-old Mkhitaryan would be likely to return to Arsenal in the summer, as it stands.

The Armenia international recently spoke about his difficulties in north London and said he is thriving under Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, while he struggled to adapt to the tactics of former Gunners boss Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan also commented that he wants to play until the relatively advanced age of 37.