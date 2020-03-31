Armenia: Azerbaijan's unprovoked ceasefire violation has no justification
March 31, 2020 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has condemned Azerbaijan's attempts to escalate the situation on the border, saying that the unprovoked ceasefire violation has no justification.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on Monday, March 30 evening, which the Armenian troops prevented on time. As a result, two Armenian servicemen were slightly injured. Also, a 14-year-old child was wounded from across the border.
"This unprovoked ceasefire violation has no justification, especially today, when all countries of the world mobilize their medical resources in the fight against COVID19," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"By such actions, Azerbaijan disregards the calls of the international community, particularly the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the UN Secretary General to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and refrain from provocative actions during this period."
The Foreign Ministry said the incident demonstrates that "the Azerbaijani side either has no control over the actions of its military units on the border, or deliberately escalates the situation thus bearing full responsibility for its consequences."
