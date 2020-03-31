Update: Commandant's office annuls town lockdown decision

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Commandant’s Office has annulled a previously published decision to put the town of Charentsavan and four villages under lockdown.

Turns out the publication of the decision was a technical error in the first place.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 50 to reach 532 on March 31 morning. The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country. So far, 30 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in Armenia.