Armenia extends movement curbs by at least 10 days

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is extending the one-week restriction of movement order by at least 10 days as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, March 31.

The measure comes as Armenia reported 50 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 532.

In a Facebook live, Pashinyan weighed in on the parliament’s decision to vote down a proposal to track mobile location data for monitoring whether coronavirus response measures are being adhered to.

The Prime Minister said the bill will soon be reintroduced to the National Assembly.

Pashinyan also revealed that 90 out of Armenia’s 532 coronavirus cases have pneumonia at the moment, and 30 of them are in a serious condition.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 50 to reach 532 on March 31 morning. The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country. So far, 30 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in Armenia.