Global coronavirus cases surpass 800,000
March 31, 2020 - 19:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are now more than 801,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 39,000 people have died, while more than 172,000 have recovered.
Europe is currently the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Overall, the United States (164,610), Italy (101,739), Spain (94,417), China (82,276) and Germany (67,051) have seen the most number of cases.
In terms of deaths, the virus has claimed the most number of lives in Italy (11,591), , Spain (8,189), Hubei, China (3,187), France (3,024) and Iran (2,898).
