Facebook tool lets neighbors help each other during pandemic

PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook is rolling out a new tool that lets its users offer or request help from their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.

On Tuesday, March 31, the social network announced the "Community Help" feature, where people can volunteer to pick up groceries, ask someone to run an errand or donate to fundraisers.

Users in the U.S. will be able to see posts within a 50-mile radius of their location or closer. Facebook said it noticed users offering or asking for help and wanted to build a feature to make the process easier.

It's a concept similar to what's already occurring on Nextdoor, a social network for local communities and neighborhoods. Nextdoor users are using the platform to share local coronavirus updates, pick up medical supplies for others and trade goods like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.