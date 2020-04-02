Viva-MTS offers 30 days of trial period for #LikeU” app
April 2, 2020 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS has announced a new offer for #LikeU, an app created to give users the chance to make new friends and acquaintances.
The company said on Thursday, April 2 that those who subscribe to the service by April 14, will get 30 days to try it instead of the previous 14 days.
The app is available on Play Store and can be downloaded free of charge. Once the trial period ends, the service will cost AMD 50 per day.
The service is available only for the first time subscribers.
